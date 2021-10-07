UP violence: Sidhu, party workers detained at UP border

Lakhimpur violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu, party workers detained at UP border

They were going to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 17:22 ist

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu along with party workers & supporters were detained at Yamuna Nagar (Haryana)-Saharanpur (UP) border on Thursday.

They were marching to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri over the issue of killing of farmers.

Sidhu had demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son in connection with the death of farmers during violence in Uttar Pradesh, saying he would go on hunger strike if action is not taken against him by Friday.

More to follow

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress
Punjab
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Lakhimpur

