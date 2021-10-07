Lakhimpur violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu, party workers detained at UP border

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu along with party workers & supporters were detained at Yamuna Nagar (Haryana)-Saharanpur (UP) border on Thursday.

They were marching to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri over the issue of killing of farmers.

For latest updates on Lakhimpur violence, click here

Sidhu had demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son in connection with the death of farmers during violence in Uttar Pradesh, saying he would go on hunger strike if action is not taken against him by Friday.

More to follow

Watch the latest DH Videos here: