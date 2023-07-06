Lalu to travel to B'luru for meeting of Oppn parties

Lalu says he will travel to Bengaluru for meeting of Opposition parties

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jul 06 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 14:41 ist
Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday said he will travel to Bengaluru for the meeting of the Opposition parties on July 17-18.

Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport before leaving for Delhi, he said he will go to Bengaluru for preparing the ground for ousting the Narendra Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Day after Maharashtra upheaval, Lalu lashes out at PM Modi

"I am going to Delhi for my routine medical examination, including blood tests. After that I will come back to Patna, and then go to Bangaluru for the meeting of the Opposition parties, and also for preparing the ground for the ouster of the Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The second meeting of the 'like-minded' Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23.

