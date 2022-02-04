Lalu unlikely to step down as RJD president: Rabri

Speculations about Lalu giving up the top party post have been doing the rounds on account of his poor health

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Feb 04 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 19:13 ist
Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad is unlikely to announce his retirement as the national president at a party function scheduled here next week, his wife Rabri Devi said on Friday.

The former Chief Minister was asked about reports in a section of the media that Prasad could pass on the mantle to the younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav. "Jhootha Khabar chal raha hai" (it is fake news) was her curt reply to queries from journalists.

Prasad, who nowadays spends most of his time in the national capital, under strict medical supervision for a number of ailments relating to his heart and kidneys, is expected to fly down for the party function.

Speculations about his giving up the top party post, which he has held since RJD was formed in the late 1990s, have been doing the rounds on account of his poor health and fears that conviction in yet another fodder scam case may land him in jail again.

A CBI court in Ranchi is expected to deliver its verdict in the Doranda Treasury case later this month. Tej Pratap Yadav, the disgruntled elder son of Prasad, frowned upon the speculations.

"He is and will remain the national president", said the mercurial RJD MLA, who was overlooked for the job of leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Perceived as more politically savvy of the two brothers, Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of opposition in the state assembly and was the RJD's Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2020 assembly polls.

Lalu Prasad Yadav
India News
Indian Politics
Rashtriya Janata Dal

