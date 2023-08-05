Lalu Yadav turns chef for Rahul Gandhi, cooks mutton Champaran to celebrate latter's SC relief

The conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 "Modi surname" defamation case was stayed on Friday by the Supreme Court. Gandhi's parliamentary membership was revoked during the trial of this case and he was also sentenced two years prison time. The order from the SC will pave way for Rahul Gandhi's re-entry into the Parliament as an MP.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav met over dinner on Friday evening. They caught up at RJD MP Misa Bharti's Delhi residence where Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwai Yadav was also prsent, reported NDTV. Yadav senior presented a bouquet to Gandhi in a picture shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the latter. After exchanging pleasantaries, both the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders went inside to relish a special mutton preparation cooked none other than by the RJD supremo himself.

As per sources, both the leaders mainly discussed politics, however, Gandhi didn't forget inquire about Yadav's health. They also found some time in between to engage in small talks all the while enjoying their scrumptious meal. Lalu Yadav arranged for desi mutton and spices specially brought from Bihar on the occasion. As per sources, he also shared the recipe with the Gandhi scion on how mutton is prepared in Bihar's Champaran.

Champaran mutton is renowned for its unique flavour and cooking style.

The big Supreme Court relief to Rahul Gandhi will, in all likelihood, see his comeback in the Lok Sabha as an MP. However, the pertinent question remains as to when the Lok Sabha secreteriat plans to restroe his membeship in the Parliament. It also remains to be seen whether Gandhi will be able to participate in the no-confidence motion debate against the Centre on Tuesday.