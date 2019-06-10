Lankan MP calls on DMK chief

Sri Lankan MP and leader of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem Monday met DMK chief M K Stalin at his residence here and discussed a wide range of issues.

During the brief meeting, Hakeem congratulated Stalin for his party's fine performance in the recently held Lok Sabha election and assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu. The DMK-led coalition decimated the ruling AIADMK by netting 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats. While AIADMK won nine of the byelections to 22 seats, the DMK secured 13.

"Had the pleasure of calling over for a bilateral meeting with President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Leader of Opposition, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Kolathur Constituency @mkstalin at his residence in Chennai today," Hakeem tweeted.

He also shared a picture of him along with Stalin on the microblogging site. Later talking to reporters, Hakeem said they discussed several issues including the political scenario in Colombo and the terror attack in April which claimed the lives of more than 250 people in the island nation.