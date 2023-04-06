Last time speaking about him: Antony on son joining BJP

Last time speaking about him: A K Antony on son joining BJP

'This will be the first and last time I will be speaking about Anil,' the veteran Congress leader said

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 06 2023, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 18:59 ist
Senior Congress leader A K Antony. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony has said that the decision of his son, Anil K Antony, to join the BJP was painful. It was also a wrong decision, said a visibly upset Antony.

"Anil's decision to join the BJP is painful. It is a wrong decision. BJP has been trying to sabotage the country's unity in diversity. Since independence, the Nehru family has been working for the country's unity. I am now 82 and in the final phases of my life. I will remain as a Congress worker till my last breath and continue to raise my voice against the BJP and RSS," Antony told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He refused to take any questions. "This will be the first and last time I will be speaking about Anil," he said.

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, on Thursday, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

He had quit the Congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With PTI inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

A K Antony
Congress
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 