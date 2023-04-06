Last time speaking about him: A K Antony on son joining BJP

Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony has said that the decision of his son, Anil K Antony, to join the BJP was painful. It was also a wrong decision, said a visibly upset Antony.

"Anil's decision to join the BJP is painful. It is a wrong decision. BJP has been trying to sabotage the country's unity in diversity. Since independence, the Nehru family has been working for the country's unity. I am now 82 and in the final phases of my life. I will remain as a Congress worker till my last breath and continue to raise my voice against the BJP and RSS," Antony told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He refused to take any questions. "This will be the first and last time I will be speaking about Anil," he said.

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, on Thursday, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

He had quit the Congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With PTI inputs)