Late CDS Bipin Rawat's brother joins BJP

Late CDS Bipin Rawat's brother Vijay joins BJP, may contest Uttarakhand polls

CM Dhami said Vijay Rawat's decision to join the BJP will boost its strength

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 18:56 ist
Vijay Rawat (right) with Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: IANS photo

Vijay Rawat, brother of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who recently died in a helicopter crash, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

The BJP may field him as its candidate in poll-bound Uttarakhand, sources said.

Vijay Rawat, who retired as a colonel from the army, joined the BJP in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Noting that his father, also a former army officer, was associated with the BJP, Rawat expressed happiness at working for the party and lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has a unique vision and mindset.

Read | Trivendra Singh Rawat unwilling to contest Uttarakhand Assembly polls

He thinks out of the box and all his efforts are directed towards the country's betterment, Rawat said.

Welcoming Rawat into the party, Dhami said the late CDS wanted to work for the state after retirement and his younger brother will advance his vision.

The BJP is inspired by nationalist ideology and has always worked for security personnel's welfare, he said.

Noting that Rawat's family has been joining the army for three generations, he said his decision to join the BJP will boost its strength.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
Bipin Rawat
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Polls
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
Uttarakhand Elections
BJP
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 