Leaders to meet in Patna to prepare ‘first draft’ of Opposition unity but Kejriwal issues a threat at last minute

Top Opposition leaders will meet in Patna on Friday to prepare the “first draft” of their united fight against the BJP in 2024 elections but a last minute walkout threat by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal could play a spoilsport. He has threatened to walk out of the meet if Congress does not announce its support against the Modi government’s contentious ordinance crippling its powers.

BSP chief Mayawati also found fault with the exercise where at least leaders of 18 non-NDA parties will brainstorm strategy, saying it is all about joining hands than hearts and their "attitude" does not seem "serious" when it comes to winning Uttar Pradesh that is crucial to their plans.

Also Read: Congress eyeing social justice as 'antidote' to 'fading Hindutva' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

AAP sources said they are prepared to face allegations of being "pro-BJP" while fighting Congress' "duplicity". They said Kejriwal will stage a walkout of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the ordinance.

The Opposition exercise is seen as a parallel to a call for unity from the Bihar capital 48 years ago that led to the Emergency and subsequent fall of Indira Gandhi.

The meeting of leaders from at least 18 parties comes two days ahead of the anniversary of the infamous declaration of emergency that curtailed democratic rights but led to an unprecedented unity among the then opposition and their fight leading to the defeat of the Congress government.

While the whole exercise during the Emergency was based on anti-Congressism and opposition to Indira, the latest gathering is against one of the participants in the protest Sangh Parivar and its offspring BJP as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Jaiprakash Narain became the father figure for the Opposition that cobbled up a coalition of myriad hues, the present Opposition is keeping out the leadership question for the time being amid some parties like Trinamool Congress not keen on Congress being at the head of the table.

The meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would see the participation of top leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee, DMK’s MK Stalin, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Also Read: UPA-3 'very much possible' in 2024, Opposition parties must be ready for 'give and take' to fight BJP: Kapil Sibal

JMM’s Hemant Soren, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, CPI’s D Raja and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah will join the meeting that will also be attended by party chiefs of CPI(M-L)L,RSP, Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Mani) and VCK.

A senior leader told DH that they will have “preliminary” discussions on how to take their fight against the ruling BJP forward in states. He described the meeting as one that will prepare the “first draft” for the united fight but warned against expecting a “big ticket announcement”.

“We all are meeting with a purpose. Please keep in mind this is only the first meeting and not the last meeting,” the leader said. Sources said the parties are likely to issue a joint statement of intent after the meeting, which would outline the priorities of the group.

However, Kejriwal has upped the ante days before the meeting demanding that the contentious Delhi ordinance be taken up first for discussion at the meeting.

With the Congress not announcing its support, sources said, Kejriwal’s attempt is to corner the main opposition party to take a stand. Congress leadership is under pressure from its Delhi and Punjab units not to support the AAP.

There have been murmurs of dissent within the Opposition camp after Nitish took it upon himself to meet Opposition leaders and project himself as an unofficial coordinator. Even before any discussions, he also indicated that Patna could be a meeting venue and got Mamata Banerjee to endorse it.

Leaders like Mamata, Kejriwal and Akhilesh are also not comfortable with Congress being at the head of the table. Mamata had endorsed Patna and Nitish as host, as the Bihar Chief Minister chose Kolkata as the first destination as he went on to meet top leaders.