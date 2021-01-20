Leaking of official secret of military operations is treason: Congress leader A K Antony

Leaking secret military operations is treason: Anthony

He also said that the government should immediately order an inquiry into information leak about the 2019 airstrikes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 15:41 ist
Former Defence Minister A K Antony. Credit: PTI Photo

Leaking of official secret of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished, Congress leader A K Antony said on Wednesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the rounds of social media.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said that the government should immediately order an inquiry into information leak about the 2019 airstrikes.

"Leaking of official secret of military operations is a national security matter and is treason. Whoever is party to this leakage must be punished and those involved deserve no mercy," Antony said.

On February 26, 2019, India had launched airstrikes on what was said to be Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. 

A K Antony
Congress
Arnab Goswami
Balakot airstrikes

