Left, Cong spar over attack on Kerala in I.N.D.I.A meet

Left, Congress clash over criticism of Kerala govt in I.N.D.I.A floor leaders' meet

The Left MPs were of the view that it was not proper for the Congress to bring up state-specific issues to target allies.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2023, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 21:08 ist
The flags of the CPI(M) and the Congress. Credit: PTI File Photos

At a meeting of floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties on Monday, Left leaders raised objections to a Congress MP submitting an adjournment motion criticising the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, saying it sends the “wrong signal” when Opposition parties have a unity in purpose on the Manipur issue.

Sources said four Left MPs—Binoy Viswam, P Sandosh Kumar (CPI), V Sivadasan, and A A Rahim (CPI-M)—raised the issue during the meeting after Congress MP Benny Behanan submitted the notice raising the killing of a five-year-old girl by a migrant labourer from Bihar.

The Left MPs were of the view that it was not proper for the Congress to bring up state-specific issues to target allies and they got some support from parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

Sources said that Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal told the meeting that the issue raised by the MP was a state-specific and that he could have avoided raising it. The incident in question had taken place in Behanan's constituency.

The Left MPs, on their part, clarified that they were not opposing any MP's right to raise issues or criticise a government. However, they said Behanan could have used any instrument other than an adjournment motion, when the tool was used to raise the Manipur issue.

Sources said some leaders also expressed concern over "leakage" of information about the deliberations in the meeting to the media, which projected "disunity" among the partners. A senior Opposition leader said in meetings, there will be "difference of opinion" but that "would not mean that there are cracks" in the coalition.

Sources also added that strict instructions had been given to floor leaders attending the meeting to not divulge internal deliberations to the media.

