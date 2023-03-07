Left front to boycott swearing-in ceremony in Tripura

The left front in Tripura on Tuesday decided to boycott the swearing-in function of the new Cabinet in Tripura in order to register protest against alleged planned attacks by BJP workers and members since the results were announced on March 2.

Rakhal Majumdar, a leader of the left front in Tripura on Tuesday evening alleged that there have been unprecedented attacks targeting the Opposition left and Congress workers by BJP workers since the results of the Assembly elections.

"We offer our best wishes to the new government. At the same time, we appeal to the new government to restore law and order and provide safety and security to all sections of the society, irrespective of political affiliations," said the statement.

The CPI (M) on Monday said more than one thousand incidents of attacks, burning of houses and threats have been reported from across Tripura since March 2. Offices of the left parties have also become targets, they said.

The left front and Congress contested the Assembly elections on a seat sharing arrangement in Tripura for the first time. But CPI (M)'s tally decreased from 16 in 2018 to just 11 this time. Congress bagged three seats. BJP and IPFT got absolute majority for the second consecutive term by winning 34 out of 60 seats.

Tipra Motha, a regional party, emerged as the second largest party by winning 13 seats, in its maiden Assembly elections.

The left front was in power for 25 years in Tripura till 2018 when BJP-IPFT alliance wrested power and formed their government for the first time.

The new cabinet headed by Manik Saha will take oath on Wednesday at Agartala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent leaders are scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony.