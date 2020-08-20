Left parties oppose 'privatisation' of three airports to Adani Group

The Left parties on Thursday hit out at the government over the decision to lease out three airports to the Adani Group, alleging that the move was a "loot of national assets" and would lead to an escalation of ticket prices.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP).

"Privatisation of airports is loot of national assets to fatten profits of cronies. Then issue Electoral Bonds to raise party funds.

"Kerala CM's letter makes it clear that this is happening by betraying assurances of PM Modi on the state government's proposal," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.

In a press release, the CPI claimed that granting the airports to a single business entity and group would lead to monopoly. It also alleged that the group will squeeze the extra revenues from passengers and airlines.

"Besides there were income leakage and loss of revenue for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through the past experiences that had happened at Mumbai and Delhi airports. Hence, this privatisation of airports should be immediately stopped as it would squarely escalate the cost of the airline travellers and airlines as well," the party said.

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

These six airports are owned by the AAI.

Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with the AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14 this year.