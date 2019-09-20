Left parties to protest economic slowdown from Oct 10

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of not addressing "extremely serious economic crisis bordering on a recession" and diverting attention by "deepening polarisation", the Left parties on Friday announced a week-long nationwide protest from October 10 demanding steps including increased public investment to generate employment.

Finding fault with the government, five parties -- CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RSP and Forward Bloc -- also demanded that the Rs 1.76 lakh crore taken by the government from the RBI reserves must be used for public investment programmes to generate jobs and domestic demand.

In a resolution passed at a national convention called to decide on the protest plans, they said, "instead the Modi government seeks to meet the revenue deficit of Rs 1.70 lakh crore incurred last year due to demonetisation and GST with the money.

It said all evidence, including the "doctored" official data, confirms that in almost all sectors, there is a collapse of demand leading to big cuts in production and unprecedented mounting job losses. "The sales of automobiles, textiles up to the sale of biscuits in a country that loves 'chai biskut' tellingly demonstrates the current reality," it said.

The parties demanded that the Centre must provide unemployment allowance to youth, ensure Rs 18,000 per month minimum wage, stop privatisation of public sector, enhanced allocation for MNREGA workers and one-time loan waiver for farmers among others. Raising these demands, the Left parties will hold protests between October 10 and 16 across the country.

Addressing the convention, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the country is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the past 50 years and youths on streets are seeking jobs. He said at least there is a job loss of around 30 lakh alone and it is the case everywhere.

"Last three years, Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been given to corporates. But for our farmers, they are not ready to waive loans... Common life is deteriorating... If the government wants to make the rich richer, the poor poorer, the people will not accept it," he said.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are taking steps to please the corporates and their government is a "government of corporates and corporate-funded" government. "We have to call spade a spade, a liar a liar. Those in this government are liars," he said.

The resolution also said the Modi government has refused to admit that its own policies like demonetisation and the "ill-conceived, ill-prepared" introduction of the GST have "cost irreversible damage" to the economy which was "already beleaguered by growing unemployment, price rise and crisis of livelihoods".

"The Modi government continues to remain oblivious to the problems of growing mass unemployment, underemployment, low wages and incomes and the deepening agrarian distress. This has resulted in compounding the misery of the large majority of our working people. Instead of addressing these issues the Modi government is seeking to divert people’s attention by rousing passions that deepen polarization," it added.