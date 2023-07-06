'Will support if BJP tries to end dynasty politics'

Let BJP bring bill to end dynasty politics, I will be first to support, says TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

'Let the BJP bring a bill to end dynasty politics, I will be the first one to vote for it,' he told a press conference.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 06 2023, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 19:30 ist
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday asserted that he will be the first person to support a law to end dynasty politics if the BJP brings such a bill.

The Lok Sabha MP is the nephew of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read | WB family Chanoks battling each other in rural polls on CPI, BJP, TMC tickets

“Let the BJP bring a bill to end dynasty politics, I will be the first one to vote for it,” he told a press conference.

The saffron party often claims that dynasty politics is the “biggest enemy” of democracy.

