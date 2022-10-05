'Let there be Shinde Raj in Maharashtra': Uddhav's brother Jaidev Thackeray shows open support for CM

Jaidev Thackeray, the estranged brother of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, dealt a sucker punch to his brother when he shared the stage with rebel leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the latter’s ‘Dasara Melava’ address at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.

“Don’t leave Eknathrao alone, always be with him… I have come for his love…let there be Shinde Raj in Maharashtra…the state needs a person like him,” an emotional Jaidev told the gathering.

Jaidev walking on to the stage and greeting Shinde was a surprise, as he generally stayed away from politics. His presence at the Shinde’s version of Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally meant open support to the rebel faction.

His estranged wife Smita Thackeray was present in the audience, as was Nihar, Uddhav’s nephew through his eldest brother, the late Bindumadhav Thackeray. Nihar is a lawyer by profession, but his father Bindumadhav, was a film producer. The 1996 film Agnisakshi, starring Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar, was produced by Bindumadhav.

Smita is the chairperson and founder of Rahul Productions and Mukkti Foundation. She has worked in the field of women’s safety and HIV/AIDS awareness and education. She first ventured into film production through Haseena Maan Jayegi, a comedy starring Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karishma Kapoor and Pooja Batra, which was released in 1999.

Smita and Nihar had met Shinde earlier, too, separately and supported him when he had rebelled and taken 40 MLAs with him.

Last week, the late Balasaheb Thackeray’s man Friday Champa Singh Thapa and Matoshree’s long-time staffer Moreshwar Raje had joined the rebel camp.