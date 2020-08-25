'Letter war to hasten Rahul Gandhi's return as Congress President'

The G-23 'rebellion' in the Congress has hastened the return of Rahul Gandhi as party chief, believe a section of leaders close to him.

The letter by the 23 leaders to Congress President Sonia Gandhi was seen by large sections of the party as an attempt to delay Rahul's return as party chief.

“Rahul will be at the helm of party affairs as early as January,” a leader close to the former Congress President said adding that the rebellion had, in fact, put the process on a faster track.

The leader brushed aside talk of a 'non-Gandhi' President saying the mood of the party now was not to encourage such a narrative.

Congress has already set in motion the process to implement the resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to appoint a four-member panel to assist party chief Sonia Gandhi in the day-to-day functioning of the organisation.

A session of the AICC would follow soon to elect Rahul as the Congress President, the leader said adding that the letter seeking sweeping changes to the party organisation has resulted in overwhelming support for Rahul across the country.

The CWC meeting also saw leaders from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Ahmed Patel asking Rahul to take over as Congress chief.

Rahul had stepped down as Congress President in July last year accepting responsibility for the defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. He was expected to return to the top post closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but the G-23 letter bomb appears to have hastened the process.

Rahul was angry at the G-23 leaders for raking up the leadership issue at a time when Sonia Gandhi was unwell and the party was fighting challenges in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.