Life has opened a new avenue for me: Babul Supriyo

Life has opened a new avenue for me: Babul Supriyo on joining TMC

Supriyo also said he has nothing to prove to anybody

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 19 2021, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 17:10 ist
Babul Supriyo (C) with Derek O'Brien (L) and Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: Twitter/@AITCofficial

Former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who switched over to West Bengal's ruling TMC in a surprise move, on Sunday said life has now opened a new avenue for him from the prospect of being "retired hurt" from public affairs.

Supriyo also said he has nothing to prove to anybody, and he has been involved in politics from the grassroots level since becoming an MP in 2014 on a BJP ticket from Asansol.

"Life has opened a new avenue for me from the prospect of being retired hurt from public life," Supriyo said, addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Congress headquarters here.

"I received a lot of love and support from a party (TMC) with which I had a very tumultuous relationship," he said.

Blowing hot and cold for several weeks after being dropped from the Narendra Modi government, the BJP MP sprang a surprise on Saturday when he joined the TMC and asserted he will work for the development of the state.

Supriyo, a two-term MP from Asansol, had earlier declared he will quit politics, before being persuaded by the BJP leadership to continue as a Lok Sabha member. 

Check out the latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Babul Supriyo
Trinamool Congress
TMC
BJP
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 