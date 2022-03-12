Like a drowning boat in turbulent ocean: G23 leaders on Congress debacle

As the dust settles after Congress' disastrous outing in the Assembly polls to five states, the Group of 23 dissidents or G23 leaders are preparing to step up pressure on the party leadership for urgent reform.

Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari reportedly held an informal meeting on Friday at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence while some others joined online.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Some leaders were learnt to have expressed that they had no confidence in Rahul Gandhi and even questioned the need to attend the CWC meet called by interim chief Sonia Gandhi. “It was not a formal meeting. Some of us who are in Delhi met. But we will soon meet formally,” a leader said.

Also Read | Congress top brass likely to be cautious to address factionalism in Karnataka

The leaders will soon chair a formal meeting, the report added.

One of the members was quoted as describing Congress' current state as that of a "boat in the turbulent ocean of Indian politics where water is gushing in from all directions." Referring to the G23, he said "some of us will try to take it back to the shore”.

The rise of alternative parties like the AAP and newer ones "will lead to our marginalisation" the group is believed to have discussed. The leader told the publication that he "cannot sit quiet with eyes shut”.

Congress has been reduced to ruling just two states – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – now and it is the party’s worst political situation. However, party leaders point out to 1998 when the Congress was reduced to power in just three states and Sonia managed to revive it by 2004. It has not won a single Assembly election since 2018 and has lost Kerala and Assam besides the fall of governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

With elections due in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh next year where Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are facing challengers within the party, such as, by Sachin Pilot and T S Singh Deo for the top post. Party managers said that they have dealt with the problem in Rajasthan while it is in the process of ensuring peace in Chhattisgarh.

It is also facing trouble in Karnataka, which will also go to the polls next year, between state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah while in Kerala, the leadership change has resulted in new problems. The story is no different in Maharashtra and Assam too.

(With DHNS inputs)

Check out latest DH videos here