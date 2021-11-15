Limit role of presiding officers in anti-defection cases: LS Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and presiding officers of other state assemblies have made a strong pitch for curtailing their “unlimited” powers in dealing with the politically sensitive matters related to the anti-defection law

The matter has been part of deliberations of the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC), which is expected to make a final recommendation to the government, after its meeting in Shimla beginning Wednesday, to suitably amend the law

“There has to be some limit to the powers enjoyed by the presiding officers in dealing anti-defection law cases,” Birla told reporters here

He said the anti-defection law, in its current form, grants unlimited powers to the presiding officers, which is the cause for delay in deciding cases in which elected representatives change political loyalties.

According to experts, the present law does not specify a time-period for the Presiding Officer to decide on a disqualification plea. Courts can intervene in anti-defection matters only after the presiding officer has decided on the matter, leaving the petitioner with no option but to wait for the decision to be made.

The Tenth Schedule, popularly known as the anti-defection law, was inserted in the Constitution in 1985. It lays down the process by which legislators may be disqualified by the presiding officer based on a petition by any member of the House.

A committee chaired by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi had examined the anti-defection law and made some recommendations.

“We will urge the government to accept our recommendations and amend the law,” Birla said.

A number of anti-defection proceedings are pending in the Lok Sabha Speaker and presiding officers of different state assemblies.

In Lok Sabha, two Trinamool and one YSR Congress Party members face proceedings, while action on similar petitions is awaited in Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

In 2019, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in the Goa Assembly merged their legislature party with the BJP.

