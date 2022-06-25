Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Shiv Sena national executive committee to meet today

Striking a defiant note, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde and the BJP to try and take away the Shiv Sena cadre and those who vote for the party, and also accused the saffron party of trying to finish off the Sena. The state government and the rebels are likely to face off in a legal struggle to decide who wins in the crisis. Follow DH for live updates.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA denies joining BJP amid political turmoil
BJP is also likely to hold a core committee meeting in Mumbai today
Shiv Sena national executive committee to meet today, with Uddhav Thackeray presiding
Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of four more MLAs
The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said on Friday evening.
Maharashtra political crisis to be decided by ‘legal battles’?
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), despite its depleting numbers, reasserted Friday that it continues to have a majority as the two warring factions prepared for a legal battle. The focus is now on the role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.
BJP wants to finish off Shiv Sena as it does not want to share Hindu vote bank: Uddhav Thackeray
Striking a defiant note, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday night dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde and the BJP to try and take away the Shiv Sena cadre and those who vote for the party, and also accused the BJP of trying to finish off the Sena.
