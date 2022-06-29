Maharashtra Crisis Live: Maha Vikas Aghadi to hold meetings amid call for floor test; Shinde hints at return

The opposition BJP on Tuesday night urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to direct the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority in the Assembly, while CM Uddhav Thackeray made a fresh effort to reach out to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati in a bid to win them over. As the political crisis, triggered by a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, entered the eight-day, the BJP moved to pile on the pressure on the beleaguered MVA government. Stay tuned for more updates
As rebels move closer to topple MVA, Uddhav makes another emotional appeal
With Eknath Shinde's rebel camp inching closer to toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued yet another emotional appeal to the mutineers to return and iron out issues by sitting across the table.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress to hold legal consultations in the morning in the wake of BJP seeking floor test
Maharashtra Guv to hold meetings today amid political crisis in state
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hold a series of meetings in the wake of the emerging political situation and the BJP seeking a floor test for Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government
Prahar Janshakti Party chief Bachchu Kadu likely to move no-confidence against Uddhav govt
Bachchu Kadu who heads the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) and is part of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena rebel group, may move a no-confidence motion against the Uddhav Thackeray govt.
BJP spending crores of rupees to topple the Maha govt, claims Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was spending crores of rupees to topple the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, further raising concerns over the fate of the country’s federal structure.
Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrests of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and social activist Teesta Setalvad for "trying to expose the truth".
BJP's Fadnavis meets Governor Koshyari, seeks floor test
Asserting that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is in minority after the rebellion within the Shiv Sena, a BJP delegation on Tuesday night met Governor and sought a floor test.
