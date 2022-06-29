Maharashtra Crisis Live: Maha Vikas Aghadi to hold meetings amid call for floor test; Shinde hints at return

The opposition BJP on Tuesday night urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to direct the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove its majority in the Assembly, while CM Uddhav Thackeray made a fresh effort to reach out to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati in a bid to win them over. As the political crisis, triggered by a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, entered the eight-day, the BJP moved to pile on the pressure on the beleaguered MVA government. Stay tuned for more updates