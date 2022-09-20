India Political Updates: Kejriwal greeted with 'Modi' chants in Vadodara

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be felicitated in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday
This will be the first visit of Dhankhar, a former Rajasthan MLA, to the Assembly since he assumed office in August.
The vice president will reach the Rajasthan Assembly at 5 pm, the statement said.
12:29
After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot being seen as the other contender.
It would, however, be interesting to see if a surprise candidate or candidates also throw their hat in the ring.
The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.
Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Tuesday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of creating a constitutional crisis in the state at the behest of the BJP and RSS.
Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and the state's former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac alleged Khan was trying to implement the policies of the BJP-RSS in Kerala and the same is evident from his conduct of the last few days. Rajesh alleged that the BJP knows it cannot buy or intimidate Left MLAs to join it, as it did in other states like Karnataka and Goa, and "therefore, they are trying to create a Constitutional crisis here."
12:20
Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested ex-MLA Kishore Samrite from Bhopal.
He wrote letters to LS & RS members. Along with the letter, there were gelatin sticks in the packet. He threatened to blow up Parliament on Sep 30 if his demands weren't fulfilled: R Yadav, Spl CP
12:09
Ruling out even a “slightest compromise” with the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has asserted that the party-led alliance in Tamil Nadu consisting of Congress and Left parties will continue for 2024
Ruling out even a “slightest compromise” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has asserted that the party-led alliance in Tamil Nadu consisting of Congress and Left parties will continue for the 2024 General Elections.
Stalin also appealed to all political parties opposed to the BJP and its ideology to come on “one platform” to achieve electoral success. He also categorically said he was not in the race to be a prime ministerial candidate quoting his father M Karunanidhi’s famous line, “I know my height.”
12:04
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal has been urgently called to Delhi by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for organizational discussions.
He was participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is now coming to Delhi when the Yatra reached Pattanakkad, Alappuzha (Kerala)
12:03
Veteran Congress leader and former MLA K Mohammed Ali died at a private hospital on Tuesday morning, party sources said. He was 76 and was under treatment for kidney-related ailments, they said.
12:03
DMK Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits party membership, resigns from post
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants in Vadodara, Gujarat
BJP leaders address press conference allaging corruption by Kejriwal, AAP
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Day 13, 225 km covered so far
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kick-started the 13th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Cherthala along with thousands of party workers.
The yatra began with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College. It was organised by Sasthravedi, the environment wing of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.
J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Kashmir's first multiplex in Srinagar.
Maharashtra panchayat polls: BJP-Eknath Shinde camp, Uddhav-led MVA both claim victory
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level