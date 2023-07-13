Logic, common sense taking nosedive in Congress with Rahul at helm: BJP over CBC row

After the Congress accused the Modi government of usurping 40 per cent funds allocated to various ministries by Parliament for publicity, the BJP on Thursday hit back, saying it is natural that logic and common sense will "take a nosedive” when Rahul Gandhi is at the helm of affairs in the grand old party.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the Ministry of Finance on May 19 ordered that 40 per cent of the funds voted by Parliament for 'Advertising and Publicity' in various departments or ministries should be placed at the disposal of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet, Ramesh alleged that by doing so the government has undermined the sanctity of the Budget voted by Parliament.

Parliament votes Budgets for all Departments and Ministries of the Government of India. Each programme/scheme has a distinct Budget Head. Now on May 19, 2023 in an unprecedented move, the Ministry of Finance has ordered that 40% of the funds voted by Parliament for 'Advertising… pic.twitter.com/YusTFtx52R — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 13, 2023

Responding to Ramesh’s allegation, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet, “Here is your tutorial for the day... The move to request advance Letter of Authorization is, therefore, not unprecedented in GOI (government of India)”.

“It was done even during UPA,” he said.

Malviya said that one ministry allocating funds to another from its own budget is “a usual practice” in central government.

He further said the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) is a “360 degrees communication solutions provider” for the Union government and its entities.

The CBC acts as an advisory body to the government on media strategy and aims at branding the government as “a facilitator of the people's empowerment”, The BJP functionary said.

“The CBC uses various vehicles of communication such as print, audio-visual, outdoor, digital and new media, exhibitions, folk and traditional forms, to disseminate information about the government’s policies and programmes,” he added.

Along with his tweet, the BJP leader also posted the May 19 office memorandum of the Finance Ministry, highlighting in document the part where the ministry has asked the concerned ministries/departments to carry out regular reconciliation of of transaction as per rules while placing 40 per cent of the Budget allocated to them “under the object head, advertising and publicity at the disposal of CBC”.

“Any person, with basic common sense, would get an idea of why this has been done, after reading Para 4 of the OM (office memorandum). Advance payment has been sought so that there is transparent accounting and no reconciliation issues in the government accounts,” Malviya said.

As mentioned in the letter, it will lead to “better reconciliation of transactions” as prescribed in the Civil Accounts Manual pertaining to the settlement of "Interdepartmental Transactions", he said.

“I understand, with Rahul Gandhi at the helm of affairs in the Congress, it is natural that logic and common sense will take a nosedive,” he charged.