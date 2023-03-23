Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing Demands for Grants envisaging expenditure of Rs 45 lakh crore for FY'24

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisaging a total expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion amid din.
As the House resumed at 6 pm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting.
Also Read | Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as impasse continues over Rahul, Adani issues
Amid din and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put Demands for Grants of all ministries for voting.
After the passage of the Demands for Grants, Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder
1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit
DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets
Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief
Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien
US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes