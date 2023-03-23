LS adjourned after passing Demands for Grants

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing Demands for Grants envisaging expenditure of Rs 45 lakh crore for FY'24

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 23 2023, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 18:53 ist
Opposition members protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisaging a total expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion amid din.

As the House resumed at 6 pm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as impasse continues over Rahul, Adani issues

Amid din and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put Demands for Grants of all ministries for voting.

After the passage of the Demands for Grants, Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

