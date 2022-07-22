Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following protests by the Opposition on price rise and other issues.

As soon as the House reconvened at 12 pm, members of Opposition Congress and Left parties stormed the well, waving placards and raising slogans against rising inflation.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers and matters of urgent public importance on the table of the House.

MPs Rajveer Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh and Pallab Lochan Das mentioned matters related to their constituencies.

As the Opposition's protest continued despite appeals from the Chair, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.