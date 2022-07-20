Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over price rise

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Oppn protests

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 12:55 ist
Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them the opportunity to raise the issues during Zero Hour. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 2 pm amid vociferous protests by Opposition members over the rise in prices and imposition of GST on some daily use items.

Opposition members, including from the Congress, sought to raise various issues as soon as the House convened for the day.

Many Opposition members, some displaying placards and shouting slogans, trooped into the Well of the House. Some were also seen carrying packets of milk, buttermilk, butter and curd to protest against the levying of GST.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them the opportunity to raise the issues during Zero Hour.

"This House is for discussions and not for shouting slogans. This kind of conduct is not appropriate for the decorum of the House and there is a process to be followed by the members," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was not right for members come to the Well and protest despite the speaker assuring them that they will be given the opportunity to raise the issues later.

"Are the protesting members interested in discussions or not?" Joshi wondered.

As the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

