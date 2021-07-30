Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid din

Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till noon as Opposition members continued to protest over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.
The House, which went on till 11:30 AM, took up various questions and supplementaries.
Lok Sabha passes Inland Vessels Bill amid din without debate
However, as the protests continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon.
During the Question Hour, Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards as they protested on Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.
Some Opposition members were heard raising slogans like 'we want justice'.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19.
