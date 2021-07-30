Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid din

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 13:26 ist
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till noon as Opposition members continued to protest over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.

The House, which went on till 11:30 AM, took up various questions and supplementaries.

Read more: Lok Sabha passes Inland Vessels Bill amid din without debate

However, as the protests continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards as they protested on Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.

Some Opposition members were heard raising slogans like 'we want justice'.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19.

Lok Sabha
Om Birla
India News
Pegasus
Monsoon Session
Indian Politics

