Lok Sabha adjourns till noon following Opposition uproar

Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19

  • Aug 10 2021, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 12:44 ist
Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till noon following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.

The Question Hour was disrupted and only one question related to ecommerce rules could be taken up. The proceedings were adjourned in around 15 minutes after the House convened for the day.

Opposition members shouted slogans and displayed placards and trooped into the Well of the House as they protested against various issues.

Birla told the protesting members that they were not elected to the House for sloganeering but to raise issues relating to the poor, adding that their behaviour was not appropriate.

Stressing that the Question Hour is important, he said there should be discussions in the House and urged the members to go back to their seats.

Birla noted that it was Advisai Diwas on Monday and wished that the House could discuss about those people.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19 due to Opposition protests.

