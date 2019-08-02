Lok Sabha approves Dam Safety Bill

The Centre on Friday made it clear that it did not wish to take control of dams or the water rights of state governments even as the Lok Sabha gave its nod to a bill that seeks to set up an institutional mechanism for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of specified dams across the country.

The Dam Safety Bill, which was passed by a voice vote, will be applicable to all specified dams in the country that have a height of more than 15 metres, or between 10 metres to 15 metres.

The bill envisages a two-tier structure at national as well state level to ensure the safety of dams in the country, said Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while moving the bill.

“There is a need to have a common protocol for the safety of dams in the country,” Shekhawat said adding that there were 5,745 reservoirs in the country of which 293 are more than 100 years old.

Almost one-fourth of the total dams across the country were between 50 to 100 years and 80% were over 25 years old, he said.

The bill also has provisions to resolve the inter-state issues concerning maintenance and safety of dams, Shekhawat said noting that the provisions would play a key role because 92% dams in the country were on inter-state river basins.

The bill proposed to establish a National Committee on Dam Safety headed by the Chairman, Central Water Commission.

The panel will formulate policies and regulations regarding dam safety standards and prevention of dam failures, and analyse causes of major dam failures and suggest changes in dam safety practices.

The legislation also envisages setting up of a National Dam Safety Authority to be headed by an officer, not below the rank of an Additional Secretary, to be appointed by the central government.

The main task of the National Dam Safety Authority includes implementing the policies formulated by the National Committee on Dam Safety, resolving issues between State Dam Safety Organisations (SDSOs), or between an SDSO and any dam owner in that state, specifying regulations for inspection and investigation of dams.

The bill also provides for two types of offences – obstructing a person in the discharge of his functions, and refusing to comply with directions issued under the proposed law.