Lok Sabha deadlock continues; Speaker Om Birla gives House a miss

Lok Sabha remained deadlocked over for the third consecutive day over the Delhi riots, with even Speaker Om Birla giving the proceedings a miss.

Opposition protests continued in the Well of the House, with members demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his handling of the Delhi riots and government pushing for the passage of the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas Bill'.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the amendments to the Bill, which was passed without a discussion amid sloganeering by Opposition members.

The Speaker, who has never missed a day in the House, was conspicuous by his absence throughout Wednesday. BJP member Kirit Solanki presided over the House in the morning sessions, while another BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi was in the chair in the afternoon.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments – two in the morning session and the third after the passage of the Bill within 10 minutes of reconvening for the post-lunch session.

Congress and other Opposition parties stormed the Well, demanding an immediate discussion on the Delhi riots, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi made it clear that the government was ready for a debate on March 11 in the Lok Sabha and March 12 in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha functioned for only 19 minutes which too were dominated by sloganeering and waving of placards.

The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill seeks to settle 4.83 lakh tax-related cases in various courts and tribunals and unlock Rs 9.32 lakh crore held up due to litigation.

Under the initiative, taxpayers willing to settle disputes shall be allowed a complete waiver of interest and penalty, if they pay the entire amount of tax in dispute by March 31 this year, following which a 10% additional disputed tax shall have to be paid over and above the tax liability.

Urgent passage of the Bill was necessary as the last date for availing waiver of interest and penalty under it was March 31.