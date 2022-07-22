Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022

Soon after the Bill was passed, the House was adjourned for the day to meet again on Monday at 2 pm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

Soon after the Bill was passed, the House was adjourned for the day to meet again on Monday at 2 pm.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2 pm on Friday following the second adjournment of the day, the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022 was taken up for discussion after Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh moved it for consideration.

The Bill seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

The Bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to the Antarctic Treaty, provide for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and for penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and protection of the environment of the icy continent. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lok Sabha
bill passed
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 