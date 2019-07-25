Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill with 303 Ayes

The Lok Sabha, on Thursday, passed the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019 or the Triple Talaq Bill with 303 members voting in its favour and 82 against it. The bill replaces an Ordinance promulgated on February 21, 2019.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday afternoon. High-level drama ensued when the JDU, the TMC and the Congress' MPs staged a walkout protesting against the Bill.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, strongly opposing the Bill, said that a law would not eradicate a social evil and that this law would only oppress Muslim women. "In 2018, the Supreme Court asked for a law against mob lynching. You've still not brought that in. Why aren't you passing that?" he asked Speaker Birla during his speech. He added that the law was being brought in to distance Muslims from their religion.

