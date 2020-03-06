Lok Sabha passes two Bills amid uproar on Jan 6; Om Birla sets up panel to discuss, act upon indiscipline by MPs

The Lok Sabha continued to witness uproar on Friday, even as Speaker Om Birla set up a committee to look into the incidents that took place in the House between March 2 and 5.

As Birla, anguished over stalemate in the Lok Sabha, continued to stay away from the House, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's MP, Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings, announced the decision to set up the panel. The Speaker, himself, will lead the committee, which will have representatives of all political parties. Solanki announced the constitution of the committee, after the leaders of all the opposition parties made brief statements in the House, demanding revocation of the suspension of the seven Congress MPs.

Seven Congress MPs – Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla – were on Thursday suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session in view of their “gross misconduct”.

“You cannot send a pickpocket to gallows,” Adhir Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said in the House on Friday, questioning the rationale of suspending the seven MPs of his party for the entire Budget Session.

The MPs were suspended for allegedly snatching papers from the table of the Lok Sabha, tearing them and even tossing pieces of papers around the podium of the Speaker, while raising slogans from the well of the House on Thursday.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress, Dayanidhi Maran of the Dravida Munnethra Kazhagam and Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party too said that the decision to suspend the seven members should be recalled as the “punishment” was “disproportionate”.

Prahlad Joshi, parliamentary affairs minister, justified the suspension of the Congress MPs for their “unruly behaviour” in the Lok Sabha, stating the tearing of papers from the desk of the Speaker had never happened in the past. He, however, added that the BJP-led Government did not want any MP to remain outside the House and the Treasury Bench would accept whatever would be decided by the Speaker.

Even as the opposition MPs continued to raise slogans from the well of the House and waved placards, demanding discussion on the violent clashes in North-East Delhi, the Government got two Bills – the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill – passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Ever since the Budget Session of the Lok Sabha re-commenced on Monday after a three-week break, the Lok Sabha has been witnessing ruckus, with the MPs of the Congress and the other opposition parties stalling proceedings, protesting and demanding immediate discussion over recent violent clashes in North-East Delhi.

The BJP-led Government's proposal for having a discussion on the issue after the Holi festival on Monday and Tuesday failed to pacify the opposition parties.

The stalemate in the Lok Sabha continued on Friday, as the opposition MPs came to the well of the House and started raising slogans as soon as the House assembled for the day at 11:00 a.m.. Solanki first adjourned the House till 12:00 noon.

The opposition MPs continued to raise slogans even when the Lok Sabha reassembled. But the Government got the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill passed by the House amid din. The House then had a brief discussion on suspension of the Congress MPs before it was adjourned again for 10 minutes. When it reassembled at 12:45 p.m., the Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill was passed amid protest by the opposition MPs. The House was then adjourned till 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Congress MPs in both Houses led by Rahul Gandhi staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Parliament Building – opposing suspension of seven members of the party from the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Gourav Gogoi, a Congress MP from Assam, was accused by the MPs on the Treasury Bench of snatching papers from the table of the Lok Sabha, tearing them and even tossing pieces of papers around while raising slogans from the well of the House on Thursday. The ruling party is considering to seek termination of Gogoi from the Lok Sabha for the rest of his tenure as a member of the House.

Gogoi was with Rahul Gandhi during the Congress MPs' protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.