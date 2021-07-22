Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till Friday amid Opposition uproar

The Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Thursday amid sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues, including three recent farm laws.
When the House re-assembled at 4 pm after the repeated adjournments, the uproarious scenes continued even as Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting members to go back to their seats.
However, the Opposition members did not relent, forcing the Chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day.
The Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am on Friday.
Earlier, the proceedings were adjourned thrice and the last adjournment was till 4 pm.
The Opposition members raised slogans over a range of issues, including the Pegasus snooping row and demanding a rollback of the three farm fills.
