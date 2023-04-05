LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over Adani issue

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus as Opposition demand JPC probe into Adani row

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 12:20 ist
The Parliament. Credit: iStock Photo

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday till 2 pm following noisy protests by the opposition.

As soon the House met, opposition members came to the well raising slogans and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, appealed to the members to go to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

“Question Hour is very important as many important issues will be discussed. Please go back to your seats,” he appealed.

Read | Cong de facto 'fulcrum'; smaller parties convener of Oppn alliance: Tharoor's plans for 2024

However, the opposition members ignored his pleas and continued their protests.

Agarwal then adjourned the House till 2 pm, within minutes into the business.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

While the opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy is under attack” remarks in London.

Gandhi was also disqualified from the House during the session after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.

The session is scheduled to end on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus in the House, also demanding a JPC probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

Read | If Opposition's JPC demand is put in the bin, sadly bills will be passed in the din: Congress

Opposition MPs started raising slogans as the listed papers were laid on the table of the House at the start of the day's proceedings. Several Congress MPs were dressed in black as a mark of protest.

Sloganeering increased as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received a notice from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha for suspension of the scheduled business of the day.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

 