Lok Sabha sees repeated disruptions by Congress over National Herald raids

The searches at National Herald gave fresh ammunition for the Congress on Wednesday to fire at the Narendra Modi government inside and outside Parliament, with the main Opposition party accusing the Enforcement Directorate of becoming a "tool" in the hands of the ruling BJP to destroy political opponents.

Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments over the issue, which was also mentioned in Rajya Sabha where the Opposition did not resort to disruption. Congress president Sonia Gandhi entered the Well of the House for some time during the protest.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge urged Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to allow the suspension of business to discuss the misuse of central agencies. He alleged that central agencies were misused by the ruling government to target political opponents and topple Opposition-ruled governments.

Kharge on Wednesday skipped senior leader Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebrations in Karnataka which Rahul Gandhi was attending so that he could coordinate the protest on National Herald in the national capital.

Read | ED raids National Herald headquarters, 11 more places in Delhi

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also demanded a discussion on the functioning of ED and other agencies, citing the arrest of her party MP Sanjay Raut earlier this week. However, Naidu did not admit the notices by them and others.

Lok Sabha witnessed vociferous protests on National Herald as well as other issues. Trinamool Congress' Sougata Ray raised the issue of a team of West Bengal CID not allowed to conduct a search operation at a property in connection with the seizure of money from three Jharkhand MLAs.

Congress MPs rushed to the Well of the House as the House assembled and the same scenes repeated whenever it reconvened. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of investigation into the National Herald newspaper but was disallowed by the chair.

Chowdhury told reporters that Congress MPs were not being allowed to raise the issue of alleged "misuse" of the ED by the Centre in Parliament.

"We had given three adjournment motion notices to raise the issue of misuse of the ED. The ruling party is not allowing us to raise this issue. Why is the government scared of us putting our point in Parliament?" he said.

"Today, the voice of freedom struggle, the National Herald, its image is being tarnished with an ill-intent. The ED is being misused and a conspiracy has been hatched against us. He said the Congress and all other Opposition parties are being harassed and Opposition governments are being destabilised through the misuse of ED," he said.