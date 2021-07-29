Lok Sabha Speaker warns of action against unruly members

LS Speaker warns of action against unruly members

BJP members have been demanding action against the Congress and TMC MPs who were in the Well of the Lok Sabha raising slogans against the Modi government

Sagar Kulkarni
  • Jul 29 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 15:24 ist
On Wednesday, a Congress member hurled papers and placards at BJP leader Rajendra Agarwal, who was on the Chair. Credit: LSTV/PTI Photo

A day after a Congress member hurled papers and placards at the presiding officer, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned members against unruly behaviour saying he would take action to uphold the dignity of the House.

“I am pained at the incidents that unfolded in the House on July 28. Throwing papers at the Chair, insulting the Chair is not in line with the parliamentary traditions. If we do not uphold the dignity of the House, how can we strengthen parliamentary democracy,” Birla said.

On Wednesday, a Congress member hurled papers and placards at BJP leader Rajendra Agarwal, who was on the Chair. The placard landed in the press gallery located above the Speaker's chair and narrowly missed the mediapersons present there.

BJP members have been demanding action against the Congress and Trinamool members who were in the Well of the Lok Sabha raising slogans against the Modi government and demanding discussion on the Pegasus revelations and the repeal of the three farm laws.

“Some members are repeating the incidents that are against Parliament rules. I appeal to the members not to repeat the incidents that are not in accordance with Parliamentary norms. If such incidents are repeated, then I will need your cooperation in taking action against such members,” Birla said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress, stopped short of expressing regret for the behaviour of his party colleague and said every Opposition member was making effort to uphold the dignity of the House.

“It is because of the adamant behaviour of the government that we are unable to put our views in Parliament,” Chowdhury said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress leaders have no regret for their behaviour, leave alone tendering an apology. “Is this the way to behave. You don't even want to apologise to the Chair,” Joshi said, adding that the government was ready to discuss any issue in the House.

