Lok Sabha to sit on February 13 instead of February 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 00:52 ist
Parliament of India. Credit: PTI photo.

Lok Sabha will sit on February 13, a Saturday, instead of February 15, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The first part of the Budget Session will now end on February 13 instead of February 15.

The decision taken unanimously by floor leaders of various parties last week has been formally notified.

The LS Secretariat also said there would be no Question Hour on February 13 and the notices by members to raise questions on February 15, a Monday, would stand lapsed.

The session began on January 29 and would end on April 8.

The second part of the session would commence from March 8.

With the lower house meeting on February 13 instead of February 15, the number of sittings would remain the same.

