Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha polls will be fought under Eknath Shinde: Shiv Sena

The 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and he will remain the chief minister, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and Ajit Pawar of NCP are “experienced and matured” leaders and they will take the alliance ahead, Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister Uday Samant said.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar declared himself NCP chief before EC two days prior to split

“There is absolutely no displeasure or resentment among Shiv Sena MLAs," said Samant, who hails from the Konkan region.

“We all have faith in the leadership of Shinde…all MPs and MLAs elections (Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in 2024) will be held under the leadership of Shinde,” he said.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar reveals NCP’s 'secrets'—negotiations with BJP

On the meeting of Shiv Sena MPs and legislators, he said: “The discussion was regarding upcoming monsoon session of Parliament and Maharashtra legislature…what MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the party should do in future, how to do development work, how to grow the organisation…all these were discussed.”

Samant described as “rumours” the news reports and claims from political parties that Shinde would have to step down in the wake of Pawar’s inclusion in the ministry.