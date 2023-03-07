'Long live...': Chidambaram's dig at donations to BJP

Long live anonymous democracy: Chidambaram's dig at electoral bond donations to BJP

He alleged that the bulk of Rs 12K crore worth of electoral bonds sold so far have been donated to the BJP anonymously by corporates, in 'thanks' for favours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 12:09 ist
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has alleged that the bulk of the more than Rs 12,000 crore worth of electoral bonds sold so far have been donated to the BJP anonymously by corporates, asserting that corporate donation is a way of thanking the government for numerous "favours".

The former Union finance minister also wondered why corporates are so eager to donate through the "non-transparent electoral bonds mechanism".

Also Read | Bribery charge: BJP MLA moves plea for advance bail

"Over Rs 12,000 crore worth electoral bonds sold so far. The bulk of the amount has been purchased by corporates and donated to the BJP anonymously," Chidambaram alleged in a series of tweets on Monday night.

Corporates do not donate through electoral bonds because they love democracy, he said.

"Corporate donation is the way to express their thanks to the government for the numerous favours they had got in the past years," the Congress leader alleged.

"It is a neat arrangement. Favours are done quietly. Rewards are received secretly. Long live our anonymous democracy," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Congress
BJP
P Chidambaram
Electoral bonds
corporate donations
Democracy

What's Brewing

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Bannerghatta lioness with neurological condition dies

Bannerghatta lioness with neurological condition dies

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

 