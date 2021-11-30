Chidambaram mocks 'debate-less parliamentary democracy'

Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy: Chidambaram on Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The Bills were passed without a debate when the two sides did not agree, the Bills were repealed without a debate, he said

IANS
  • Nov 30 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 14:03 ist
Congress MP P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed in Parliament without any debate, Congress MP P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a jibe at the Prime Minister saying, "Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy! "

In a series of tweets, he said: "On the eve of the Parliament session, the Prime Minister offered to debate "any issue." On the first day and on the first item of business, the farm bills were repealed without a debate."

The Agriculture Minister's logic to deny a debate was baffling: he said "when the Government and the Opposition agree there is no need for a debate!"

"The Bills were passed without a debate when the two sides did not agree, the Bills were repealed without a debate when the two sides agreed. Whichever way, there was no debate!" Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy," another tweet of his read.

The government on Monday repealed the three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act-- against which the farmers have been protesting for the past one year.

Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Winter Session
Indian Politics
P Chidambaram

