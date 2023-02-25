Looking forward to align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Cong chief Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the "anti people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In his address at the Congress' 85th plenary session, Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.
Also Read | BJP-RSS have taken over every institution in India; gratified that my innings could conclude with Yatra: Sonia at Plenary meet
"In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party in the country that can provide capable and decisive leadership," he asserted.
From 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties served the people of the country, Kharge said.
"We once again look forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government," he said.
In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, Kharge said the DNA of those sitting in Delhi is "anti-poor" as they are attempting to destroy democracy, as he called for a people's movement against the prevailing situation in the country.
He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the one who calls himself "pradhan sevak" is serving the interests of his "friends".
In his address at the party's plenary session, Kharge alleged that there is a "conspiracy to destroy democracy" in India, but the Congress is working to unite everyone.
He also hit out at the BJP-led Centre for steps such as demonetisation, GST rollout and a "continued assault on constitutional values".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A look at top contenders at the Berlinale
US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head
First blizzard in a generation pounds California
In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers
The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage
Whackyverse | Faux pas
Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies
End this war, Mr Putin
DH Toon | Disposable heroes
Why the blue tick doesn’t stick