'Loot kaal': Congress chief Kharge slams govt over rising prices of spices

The Congress has slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps to address the issue.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 14:43 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices of spices, saying people who are suffering do not need his statements but need him to fulfil his duties.

Sharing a chart on Twitter showing a comparison of prices of spices in January with the prices in July, Kharge said, "Achche Din, Amrit Kaal, Kartyavya Kaal… every few days the name of the narrative is changed just for marketing. Work never changes! The same ploy of robbing people's savings in the 'loot kaal' by imposing deadly inflation!"

Also Read | Karnataka residents turn to alternatives as tomato prices skyrocket

"@narendramodi ji, the people who are suffering from inflation do not need your 'vatavya (statements)' but need you to fulfil your 'kartavaya' (duties)".

The Congress has slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps from his government to address the issue.

Last week, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had told a press conference, where the party had kept a basket of tomatoes, garlic, ginger and green chillies, that this could be a good gift option given that it costs over Rs 1,070 because of the rising inflation.

India News
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP
Mallikarjun Kharge
Inflation

