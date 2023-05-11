Lost the ethical ground: After SC verdict, Shiv Sena (UBT) demands CM Shinde's resignation

Soon after the Supreme Court's verdict with its scathing observations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has lost the moral authority and must immediately quit.

Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut also welcomed the SC verdict calling it a trendsetter not only for Maharashtra but for the entire country.

"The SC has said that this is a totally illegal and unconstitutional government and all the decisions of the (then) Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were wrong," said Raut.

On the issue of the SC observations that if the then CM Uddhav Thackeray had not resigned, then he could have been reinstated, Raut said that indicates that the present government is illegal.

About the SC move to let the Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including CM Shinde, Raut said: "Let the matter come before the Speaker. With this judgement, the Speaker cannot take any decision that will be contrary to the Constitution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar."

Over the SC stamp of approval on Sunil Prabhu as the party Whip, Raut said that this means that the Whip of the Shinde faction (Bharat Gogawale) is also illegal.

"Considering all this, Shinde and his team has lost the ethical ground to continue in office and must tender their resignations forthwith," reiterated Raut.