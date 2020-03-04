LS adjourns till 2 pm as protests over Delhi violence continue

Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Wednesday amid Opposition protests over Delhi violence even as the government maintained that the matter will be discussed next week in the House.

The House was adjourned till 2 pm as soon as it reassembled at noon. Earlier, Congress members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and some of them displayed placards, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not present and the proceedings, which went on for little over five minutes, were chaired by BJP member Kirit Solanki. Seeking to pacify protesting members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready to have a full discussion on Delhi violence in the House on March 11 after Holi.

After restoring normalcy, discussion can take place, the minister said and also alleged that Opposition members did not want the House to function. Discussion on Delhi violence would take place in Rajya Sabha on March 12, he added.

Nearly 30 members from the Congress were in the Well. Some of them were heard asking where was the Speaker and also shouted 'we want justice'. Despite the din, two questions were taken up during the Question Hour.

Supplementaries to a query related to coal production was answered by Joshi, who is also the Coal Minister. Solanki told agitating members that Question Hour should continue. As the ruckus continued, he adjourned proceedings till noon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others, were present in the House. Both Houses have been witnessing disruptions over Delhi violence since the second leg of the Budget session began on March 2.