LS speaker may suspend 2 Congress MPs for storming Well

Congress members T N Prathapan and Hibi Eden face likely suspension for the rest of the Winter Session as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was mulling a “tough action” against them for their “unruly behaviour” in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday.

A furious speaker said that he would not tolerate any indiscipline from anybody in the House as Prathapan and Eden broke into a scuffle with House Marshalls in the Well of the House.

Birla had ordered the eviction of the two Congress members who had ignored his directive against displaying banners in the Well of the House.

“I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated,” the speaker told reporters here.

As Opposition leaders got wind of the stringent action planned by the speaker, a few leaders met him to express regret, but returned without any assurance.

At the Business Advisory Committee meeting to decide on the business of the House for the week, the speaker told leaders of political parties that he planned to run the Lok Sabha only through the Panel of Chairpersons.

Leaders of the political parties urged the speaker to continue presiding over the House proceedings and also affirmed their faith in his leadership.

Earlier, Lok Sabha members Rajendra Agarwal and Meenakshi Lekhi had presided over the brief proceedings at noon and 2:00 pm before the adjournment of the House for the day.