LS Speaker Om Birla counters Rahul Gandhi's claims in Bahrain

With the dust still not yet settled over Rahul Gandhi's remarks that mics are switched off when Opposition speaks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday sought to counter such a perception at an international forum, saying all MPs enjoy freedom of expression in the Lower House.

He was speaking on 'Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance' at the General Debate during 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Bahrain's Manama.

Birla said India is "robust participatory democracy" with a vibrant multi-party system where hopes and aspirations of the citizens find expression through the elected representatives and there are “unhindered rights to MPs to express their views in Parliament”.

"All Members enjoy the freedom to express their views and thoughts in Lok Sabha," he said, amid Rahul's remarks. He did not mention Rahul in his speech.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had taken exception to Rahul's remarks following which the Congress asked him "not to be a cheerleader of the government".

Birla said India's long-standing view is that all global issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue. The Indian Parliament has always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, sustainable development and Covid-19 pandemic.

Emphasising that global institutions propagating peace, harmony and justice are crucial for peace, prosperity, sustainability and a just world order, Birla called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council to "reflect the realities of a rapidly changing world order".

He said the reforms in the UNSC cannot be delayed any further and it is crucial that the subject is included in future global agendas so that we could contribute more and more in addressing challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, poverty, gender equality and terrorism.