LS speaker Om Birla draws flak for 'casteist' tweet

Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla has attracted a lot of criticism on social media for an allegedly 'casteist' tweet, wherein he claimed that Brahmins have always held a high position in society.

Birla attended an event by the 'Akhil Brahmin Mahasabha' at Kota, after which he shared a few photos on Twitter. But the accompanying was what caused an outrage.

"Brahmins have always held a high position in society. This place is the result of his sacrifice, penance. This is the reason why Brahmin society has always been in the role of guide," Birla tweeted in Hindi.

Several people called him out for the tweet, and demanded an apology.

The Speaker Of Indian Parliament, justifies caste privilege. Wah Wah https://t.co/5x4Lxr9JOt — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) September 10, 2019