LS Speaker to hold all-party meeting today

LS Speaker to hold all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Parliament in the evening

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2022, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 14:11 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all party meeting on Saturday, two days ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Parliament in the evening and is expected to be attended by floor leaders of several political parties. During the meeting discussions will be held on the issues to be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.

Also Read | No words banned, but members should maintain decorum: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Issues, such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, may also come up for discussion in the meeting. The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 18. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Om Birla
Lok Sabha
India Politics
Monsoon Session
Parliament

What's Brewing

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

 