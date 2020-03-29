'Allocate Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund for COVID-19 relief'

LS speaker urges MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from MPLADS fund for coronavirus relief

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 29 2020, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 09:15 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday requested MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19 and "as public representatives, it is our duty to stand with the people", Birla said in a letter to all Lok Sabha members.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He urged the parliamentarians to allocate the Rs 1 crore to local authorities in their respective constituencies.

Birla has already announced to give his one month's salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

He also appealed to all Lok Sabha membres to donate at least one month's salary to the PM Cares Fund to show solidarity in fighting COVID-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Lok Sabha
Coronavirus lockdown
Narendra Modi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

What floats your boat?

What floats your boat?

 